Recorded:Nov 23
Posted:Nov 24, 2021
The DMZ | Nov 24, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Culturally Determined
Mike Watson talks about his new book, The Memeing of Mark Fisher: How the Frankfurt School Foresaw Capitalist Realism and What To Do About It.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether recent behavior by Representatives Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert is worthy of a formal censure.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the role of race in crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparities in the 1980s and 1990s.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why the delayed effects of inflation fixes may not pay off in time for Biden.
The Wright Show
Stephen Kinzer, author of The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World War,
explains how the CIA’s organizational structure leads to interventionism around the world.
Culturally Determined
Seth Simons, whose newsletter Humorism covers comedy from the left, argues that Saturday Night Live is conservative.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss who will claim ideological leadership of the Republican Party.
The Glenn Show
In a speech at the National Conservatism Convention, Glenn Loury critiques conservative attitudes toward racial inequality and proposes a new way forward.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page