Recorded:Dec 9
Posted:Nov 30, 2021
The Wright Show | Nov 30, 2021 | Robert Wright & Christopher Hitchens
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether sniping among members of Congress defines our politics.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and economist Laurence Kotlikoff discuss whether current US inflation rates will send us into a longterm crisis.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the comic’s recent criticisms of the Democratic Party.
Culturally Determined
Mike Watson talks about his new book, The Memeing of Mark Fisher: How the Frankfurt School Foresaw Capitalist Realism and What To Do About It.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether recent behavior by Representatives Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert is worthy of a formal censure.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the role of race in crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparities in the 1980s and 1990s.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why the delayed effects of inflation fixes may not pay off in time for Biden.
