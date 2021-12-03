Play entire video
-
How reassuring is a Biden re-run, really?
.
2:36
-
Mickey finds hope in Omicron
.
5:03
-
Mickey rejoices in Biden swerving right on immigration
.
16:21
-
Marjorie Taylor Green’s latest stunt
.
22:27
-
Mickey: Inflation could kill soft infrastructure
.
25:59
-
Bob: It’s time for challenge trials to fight Omicron
.
33:50
-
How popular is BBB?
.
35:19
-
Bob pulls a jiu jitsu on Mickey’s dental care/car lube metaphor
.
40:10
-
How doomed is Roe v. Wade?
.
45:55
-
Mickey’s mini-rant on Chris Cuomo (and Chris Matthews)
.
56:12
-
Parrot Room Preview: The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a speech from the (second) French Donald Trump, John Mearsheimer on China, Bret Weinstein on Omicron, Farhad Manjoo on cars, trash-talking Sam Harris, Andrew Sullivan sings B&M’s praises, The Beatles: Get Back review, Stephen Sondheim retrospective, Mickey discusses decadence, JD Vance news, weird murder in Beverley Hills, and Iran talk
.
1:00:34
Recorded:Dec 3
Posted:Dec 3, 2021
The Wright Show | Dec 3, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
View these comments on a non-video page
