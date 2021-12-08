Recorded:Dec 8
Posted:Dec 8, 2021
The DMZ | Dec 8, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute sounds the alarm about the issue.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether concerns about inflation will hurt the infrastructure bill’s chances in the Senate.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk about why they continue to push their messages about race in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether sniping among members of Congress defines our politics.
The Wright Show
In a bloggingheads classic from 2009, Robert Wright and Christopher Hitchens debate the thesis of Hitchens’s book God Is Not Great: How Religion Poisons Everything.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and economist Laurence Kotlikoff discuss whether current US inflation rates will send us into a longterm crisis.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the comic’s recent criticisms of the Democratic Party.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page