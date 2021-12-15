logo

16 December 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Dec 15    Posted:Dec 15, 2021
The DMZ | Dec 15, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Wright Show

Doors of (mis)perception?

Robert Wright, John Horgan, and Nikita Petrov discuss whether psychedelics can get us closer to an objective view of reality.

Culturally Determined

The many mistakes of Newark

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Erin Schwartz critique the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

The Wright Show

Rubbing their noses in it

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a lack of magnanimity in victory—after, for example, the Cold War—can be a losing strategy.

The Glenn Show

What causes violent crime?

Glenn Loury and journalist Rav Arora discuss the daunting problem of identifying the underlying causes of violence crime in some black communities.

The DMZ

The inscrutable Joe Manchin

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the West Virginia senator’s opaque legislative strategy.

The Wright Show

How political polarization erodes US diplomatic credibility

Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute sounds the alarm about the issue.

Culturally Determined

Why didn’t the pandemic unify the nation against a common threat?

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Matt K. Lewis consider.

The Wright Show

Infrastructure vs. inflation

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether concerns about inflation will hurt the infrastructure bill’s chances in the Senate.

The Glenn Show

Taking the race debate seriously

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk about why they continue to push their messages about race in the US.

