Recorded:Dec 15
Posted:Dec 15, 2021
The DMZ | Dec 15, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright, John Horgan, and Nikita Petrov discuss whether psychedelics can get us closer to an objective view of reality.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Erin Schwartz critique the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a lack of magnanimity in victory—after, for example, the Cold War—can be a losing strategy.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Rav Arora discuss the daunting problem of identifying the underlying causes of violence crime in some black communities.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the West Virginia senator’s opaque legislative strategy.
The Wright Show
Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute sounds the alarm about the issue.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether concerns about inflation will hurt the infrastructure bill’s chances in the Senate.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk about why they continue to push their messages about race in the US.
