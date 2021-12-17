Recorded:Dec 17
Posted:Dec 17, 2021
The Wright Show | Dec 17, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the case of actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of disorderly conduct for lying to police about a supposed racially motivated and homophobic assault.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether Liz Cheney can shift the Republican Party away from Trumpism.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright, John Horgan, and Nikita Petrov discuss whether psychedelics can get us closer to an objective view of reality.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Erin Schwartz critique the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a lack of magnanimity in victory—after, for example, the Cold War—can be a losing strategy.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Rav Arora discuss the daunting problem of identifying the underlying causes of violence crime in some black communities.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the West Virginia senator’s opaque legislative strategy.
The Wright Show
Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute sounds the alarm about the issue.
