Recorded:Dec 23
Posted:Dec 24, 2021
The DMZ | Dec 24, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Glenn Show
Will the U.S. see a sizable political movement organized around white identity in the near future? Glenn Loury and law professor Amy Wax debate the issue.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Father William Dailey discuss the link between Christmas and charity.
Culturally Determined
David Rees, cohost of the podcast Election Profit Makers, sees no limit to “the depravity of the GOP.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider the coming Covid wave.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the case of actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of disorderly conduct for lying to police about a supposed racially motivated and homophobic assault.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether Liz Cheney can shift the Republican Party away from Trumpism.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright, John Horgan, and Nikita Petrov discuss whether psychedelics can get us closer to an objective view of reality.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Erin Schwartz critique the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a lack of magnanimity in victory—after, for example, the Cold War—can be a losing strategy.
