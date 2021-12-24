logo

26 December 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Play entire video
Recorded:Dec 23    Posted:Dec 24, 2021
Download:
mp3
The DMZ | Dec 24, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Glenn Show

Fear of a white backlash

playvideo screenshot

Will the U.S. see a sizable political movement organized around white identity in the near future? Glenn Loury and law professor Amy Wax debate the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The gift of “self-emptying love”

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Father William Dailey discuss the link between Christmas and charity.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Why the fever won’t break

playvideo screenshot

David Rees, cohost of the podcast Election Profit Makers, sees no limit to “the depravity of the GOP.”

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

All about Omicron

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider the coming Covid wave.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The unbelievable story of Jussie Smollet

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the case of actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of disorderly conduct for lying to police about a supposed racially motivated and homophobic assault.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Can Cheney take the reins?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether Liz Cheney can shift the Republican Party away from Trumpism.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Doors of (mis)perception?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright, John Horgan, and Nikita Petrov discuss whether psychedelics can get us closer to an objective view of reality.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

The many mistakes of Newark

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Erin Schwartz critique the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Rubbing their noses in it

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a lack of magnanimity in victory—after, for example, the Cold War—can be a losing strategy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip