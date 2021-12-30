Play entire video
Could a bad actor engineer a Delta-Omicron hybrid?
0:00
Bob: Mainstream coverage of Omicron’s dangers has been misleading
5:07
Bob’s three 2022 Covid predictions
11:00
How do decisions get made inside Biden’s White House?
25:42
Bob and Mickey’s Heroes of the Year
29:02
Bob and Mickey’s Villain of the Year
40:38
The Best and Worst Ideas of the Year
48:31
The Year’s Biggest Surprise
57:55
Ditching the metaverse, Pelosi persisting, and other 2022 predictions
59:34
Parrot Room preview: words and concepts that need to go in 2022, Bob and Mickey reveal what “undernews” is, Biden’s cognitive status, 2021’s least deserving media attention-getter, the shortage of good hit pieces, who’s cruising for a bruising in 2022, Bob and Mickey’s worst opinions of 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell convicted, remembering E.O. Wilson, The Expanse, Bob defends his hair, Mickey defends his LSD abstinence, Pacific Crucible, the documentary Ascension, and more reasons why Ron Brownstein’s “coalition of the ascendent” is the worst idea of the decade
1:07:17
Recorded:Dec 30
Posted:Dec 30, 2021
The Wright Show | Dec 30, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
