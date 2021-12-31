Recorded:Dec 26
Posted:Dec 31, 2021
The Glenn Show | Dec 31, 2021 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus confer the not-so-prestigious Villain of the Year award on the right-wing provocateur.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright, Daniel Larison, and Kelley B. Vlahos discuss what they consider a major problem with US foreign policy.
Culturally Determined
And what even is it? Max Read, writer of the newsletter Read Max, tries to answer the question.
The DMZ
In what is sure to become a DMZ holiday tradition, Matt K. Lewis reads his satirical Christmas poem to Bill Scher.
The Glenn Show
Will the U.S. see a sizable political movement organized around white identity in the near future? Glenn Loury and law professor Amy Wax debate the issue.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Father William Dailey discuss the link between Christmas and charity.
Culturally Determined
David Rees, cohost of the podcast Election Profit Makers, sees no limit to “the depravity of the GOP.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider the coming Covid wave.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the case of actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of disorderly conduct for lying to police about a supposed racially motivated and homophobic assault.
