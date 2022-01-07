Play entire video
-
Mickey: Biden is too scared of his base
.
0:00
-
Bob: Biden privileged loyalty over competence in his staffing
.
8:25
-
Are January 6 rioters getting off too easy?
.
16:37
-
How can an election get overturned? Bob and Mickey count the ways
.
27:10
-
Bob’s January 6 epiphany
.
39:11
-
Where’s the love for Sherrod Brown and Cory Booker?
.
45:48
-
Can Omicron save us from Delta?
.
50:13
-
Is it time to “pivot to normalcy” yet?
.
54:22
-
Parrot Room preview: Robert Malone on Joe Rogan, the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict in jeopardy, does everyone want to date AOC, Ben Smith’s new publication, Leonard Bernstein on the Beatles, Nick Kristof may not even reach the Kaus threshold in Oregon, Beverly Hills criminals, what’s wrong with “gaslighting,” Betty White, Peter Bogdanovich, Novak Djokovic runs afoul of Aussie vaccination policy, Greg Gutfeld gets reprimanded, and is the great David Remnick takedown upon us?
.
1:01:32
Recorded:Jan 7
Posted:Jan 7, 2022
The Wright Show | Jan 7, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
