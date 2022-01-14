Recorded:Jan 9
Posted:Jan 14, 2022
- Sidney Poitier’s classic line from In the Heat of the Night
- Susan Sturm and Lani Guinier, “The Future of Affirmative Action: Reclaiming the Innovative Ideal”
- Abigail Thernstrom, Whose Votes Count?: Affirmative Action and Minority Voting Rights
- Carol Swain, Black Faces, Black Interests: The Representation of African Americans in Congress
- David Brooks’s NYT column, “Why Democrats Are So Bad at Defending Democracy”
- John’s NYT newsletter post, “I Can’t Brook the Idea of Banning ‘Negro’”
- John’s NYT newsletter post, “Stephen Sondheim Wrote My Life’s Soundtrack”
- John’s NYT newsletter post, “Yes, the Classics Make Us Better People”
- The new home of John’s language podcast, Lexicon Valley
The Glenn Show | Jan 14, 2022 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
