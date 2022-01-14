Mickey’s plan to install Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office
.
0:00
Who can convince Biden not to run for reelection?
.
4:14
Mickey’s comeback strategy for Biden
.
17:36
Bob takes the Parrot Room into untested waters
.
20:33
Is Boris Johnson in trouble over Covid protocols or policy failures?
.
26:31
Are seditious conspiracy charges warranted for the Oath Keepers? What about Trump?
.
31:58
Mickey: The Supreme Court got the vaccine mandate ruling wrong
.
41:15
Bob: It will be bad if Russia invades Ukraine, but it won’t threaten U.S. interests
.
48:43
Bob: China doesn’t have a monopoly on repressive software exports
.
58:05
Parrot Room preview: Bob takes a Covid test, Mickey catches Bob in an almost-devastating contradiction, Bob tries to catch Robert Malone in a contradiction, Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget, Terry Teachout, Bob v. Andrew Sullivan,
Don’t Look Up, Ruth Barrett sues the Atlantic, Bari Weiss on Hollywood, David Remnick claims we’re suspended between democracy and authoritarianism, Mickey has second thoughts about donating to the Salvation Army, Matt Ridley on the origin of Covid, a Jeffrey Epstein update, Maya Angelou gets a quarter, and what’s up with Leon Wieseltier’s journal? .
1:05:12
Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 14
Posted:Jan 14, 2022
The Wright Show | Jan 14, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Lani Guinier’s contributions to our ideas about voting rights, her nomination to a position in the Clinton administration, and Clinton’s subsequent withdrawal of that nomination. The Wright Show Robert Wright and anthropologist Agustín Fuentes discuss the issues that arise when trans women compete in women’s sports. Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Milton Lawson discuss the unusual origins of the ’80s action figures. The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the legal and political consequences of January 6 a year later.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Robert Woodson discuss some of the ways that Woodson Center-supported programs are helping communities in need. The Wright Show The biologist Edward O. Wilson, who passed away over the holidays, spoke with Robert Wright two decades ago about facing death without hope of an afterlife. Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade talks with Douglas Lain, who was recently ejected from his role running the leftwing publisher Zer0 Books, which published Angela Nagle’s controversial book Kill All Normies in 2017. The Glenn Show In this clip from July 2, 2021, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the ability of black communities to determine their own paths.
The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus confer the not-so-prestigious Villain of the Year award on the right-wing provocateur.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page