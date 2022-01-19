Recorded:Jan 18
Posted:Jan 19, 2022
The DMZ | Jan 19, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show Robert Wright and Richard Hanania, author of Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy, discuss a man who helped start both the Iraq War and the expansion of NATO. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether China’s authoritarianism and surveillance technology will pose a threat to the world. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Lani Guinier’s contributions to our ideas about voting rights, her nomination to a position in the Clinton administration, and Clinton’s subsequent withdrawal of that nomination. The Wright Show Robert Wright and anthropologist Agustín Fuentes discuss the issues that arise when trans women compete in women’s sports. Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Milton Lawson discuss the unusual origins of the ’80s action figures. The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the legal and political consequences of January 6 a year later.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Robert Woodson discuss some of the ways that Woodson Center-supported programs are helping communities in need. The Wright Show The biologist Edward O. Wilson, who passed away over the holidays, spoke with Robert Wright two decades ago about facing death without hope of an afterlife.
Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade talks with Douglas Lain, who was recently ejected from his role running the leftwing publisher Zer0 Books, which published Angela Nagle’s controversial book Kill All Normies in 2017.
