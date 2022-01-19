logo

20 January 2022

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Jan 18    Posted:Jan 19, 2022
The DMZ | Jan 19, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Wright Show

A very high bang-per-buck arms industry executive

Robert Wright and Richard Hanania, author of Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy, discuss a man who helped start both the Iraq War and the expansion of NATO.

The Wright Show

Exporting authoritarianism

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether China’s authoritarianism and surveillance technology will pose a threat to the world.

The Glenn Show

Revisiting the Lani Guinier controversy

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Lani Guinier’s contributions to our ideas about voting rights, her nomination to a position in the Clinton administration, and Clinton’s subsequent withdrawal of that nomination.

The Wright Show

Leveling the playing field

Robert Wright and anthropologist Agustín Fuentes discuss the issues that arise when trans women compete in women’s sports.

Culturally Determined

The strange history of the Transformers

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Milton Lawson discuss the unusual origins of the ’80s action figures.

The Wright Show

“Insurrection” or “meth behavior”?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the legal and political consequences of January 6 a year later.

The Glenn Show

Restoring vulnerable communities from within

Glenn Loury and Robert Woodson discuss some of the ways that Woodson Center-supported programs are helping communities in need.

The Wright Show

The End

The biologist Edward O. Wilson, who passed away over the holidays, spoke with Robert Wright two decades ago about facing death without hope of an afterlife.

Culturally Determined

Getting canceled as a savvy career move

Aryeh Cohen-Wade talks with Douglas Lain, who was recently ejected from his role running the leftwing publisher Zer0 Books, which published Angela Nagle’s controversial book Kill All Normies in 2017.

