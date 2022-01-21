Looking for signs of decline in Biden’s press conference
.
0:00
Is the child tax credit what swing voters want?
.
9:12
Two possible inflation fixes
.
14:13
What’s on the table in U.S.-Russia negotiations over Ukraine?
.
21:39
How well is Biden handling the Ukraine situation?
.
34:03
Mickey: There’s a chance we’ll avoid a Trump 2024 run
.
40:49
Bob’s plan to convince Biden not to run
.
47:06
Meat Loaf would do anything for love (but would he get vaxxed?)
.
55:17
Bob: I get why white males are under fire
.
59:29
Parrot Room preview: The secret to Matt Yglesias’s success, the FBI searches Henry Cuellar’s home, Mickey’s beef with the Salvation Army, how the Parrot Room is like the TV show
Yellowstone, Bob’s panel appearance with Jerry Brown, Robert Malone, active shooter drills, war in the Pacific, the Los Gatos Party Mom, exploring Bob and Mickey’s positions on China, Bob issues some corrections, Mickey critiques the Atlantic and David Remnick, and the time Katie Couric interviewed Bob .
1:02:49
Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 21
Posted:Jan 21, 2022
The Wright Show | Jan 21, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
