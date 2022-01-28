Recorded:Jan 22
Posted:Jan 28, 2022
The Glenn Show | Jan 28, 2022 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Lani Guinier’s contributions to our ideas about voting rights, her nomination to a position in the Clinton administration, and Clinton’s subsequent withdrawal of that nomination.
