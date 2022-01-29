Hey hey, my my, Neil Young left Spotify
.
0:00
Carrots and sticks in the Russia-Ukraine crisis
.
8:44
What are Russia’s actual objectives in Ukraine?
.
23:01
Bob: “I haven’t heard a single good argument for expanding NATO”
.
27:05
Why nominating Kamala to the Supreme Court might actually be a good idea
.
35:44
Are pundits overthinking Biden’s low approval rating?
.
45:08
Is universal pre-K on the chopping block?
.
51:38
Mickey adopts an unsettling new persona
.
1:00:54
Parrot Room preview: A Doug Emhoff scandal?, the war in the Pacific, guess the Lou Reed verdict, let’s talk about headlines that start with “Let’s talk about,” Raymond Carver and Gordon Lish, affirmative action goes before the Supreme Court, William F. Buckley, Ilya Shapiro gets canceled, the metaverse and the Matrix, bizarre Black Lives Matter news, money liberalism, and why does Apple delay releasing this podcast?
.
1:02:32
Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 28
Posted:Jan 29, 2022
The Wright Show | Jan 29, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate the meaning of proposed changes to state and federal voting laws. The Wright Show Robert Wright and the Quincy Institute’s Anatol Lieven discuss the unseen forces shaping Russia’s policy. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Biden’s handling of negotiations with Russia over the situation in Ukraine. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and journalist Heather Mac Donald discuss Glenn’s speech “The Case for Black Patriotism” and Heather’s recent explorations of African American literature. Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Chris Novembrino consider Tom Friedman’s controversial column that argued for a cross-party coalition to oppose Trump. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Adam McKay’s film accurately depicts our current media and political environment. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Richard Hanania, author of Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy, discuss a man who helped start both the Iraq War and the expansion of NATO. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether China’s authoritarianism and surveillance technology will pose a threat to the world.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Lani Guinier’s contributions to our ideas about voting rights, her nomination to a position in the Clinton administration, and Clinton’s subsequent withdrawal of that nomination.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page