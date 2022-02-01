logo

2 February 2022

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Arnold Kling (EconLog, arnoldkling.com, Cato Institute)

Recorded:Jan 20    Posted:Feb 1, 2022
The Wright Show | Feb 1, 2022 | Robert Wright & Arnold Kling

The Wright Show

Justice Kamala?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the strategic value of nominating Kamala Harris to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

The Glenn Show

Are ballot security laws racist?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate the meaning of proposed changes to state and federal voting laws.

The Wright Show

The Russian hardliners pushing Putin to get tough on Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and the Quincy Institute’s Anatol Lieven discuss the unseen forces shaping Russia’s policy.

The Wright Show

Bargaining with Putin

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Biden’s handling of negotiations with Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

The Glenn Show

Black patriotism, then and now

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and journalist Heather Mac Donald discuss Glenn’s speech “The Case for Black Patriotism” and Heather’s recent explorations of African American literature.

Culturally Determined

Debating “Biden-Cheney 2024?”

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Chris Novembrino consider Tom Friedman’s controversial column that argued for a cross-party coalition to oppose Trump.

The DMZ

How real is Don’t Look Up?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Adam McKay’s film accurately depicts our current media and political environment.

The Wright Show

A very high bang-per-buck arms industry executive

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Richard Hanania, author of Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy, discuss a man who helped start both the Iraq War and the expansion of NATO.

The Wright Show

Exporting authoritarianism

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether China’s authoritarianism and surveillance technology will pose a threat to the world.

