The DMZ | Feb 2, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Economist Arnold Kling explains how his “Fantasy Intellectual Teams” project aimed to identify and elevate anti-tribal public intellectuals.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the strategic value of nominating Kamala Harris to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate the meaning of proposed changes to state and federal voting laws.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and the Quincy Institute’s Anatol Lieven discuss the unseen forces shaping Russia’s policy.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Biden’s handling of negotiations with Russia over the situation in Ukraine.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Heather Mac Donald discuss Glenn’s speech “The Case for Black Patriotism” and Heather’s recent explorations of African American literature.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Chris Novembrino consider Tom Friedman’s controversial column that argued for a cross-party coalition to oppose Trump.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Adam McKay’s film accurately depicts our current media and political environment.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Richard Hanania, author of Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy, discuss a man who helped start both the Iraq War and the expansion of NATO.
