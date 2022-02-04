Recorded:Jan 21
Posted:Feb 4, 2022
The Glenn Show | Feb 4, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Laurence Kotlikoff
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the solidification of a Russia-China alliance going into the Winter Olympics.
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss attempts by Neil Young and others to get Spotify to drop Rogan from the platform over accusations that the podcast host is spreading Covid misinformation.
Economist Arnold Kling explains how his “Fantasy Intellectual Teams” project aimed to identify and elevate anti-tribal public intellectuals.
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the strategic value of nominating Kamala Harris to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate the meaning of proposed changes to state and federal voting laws.
Robert Wright and the Quincy Institute’s Anatol Lieven discuss the unseen forces shaping Russia’s policy.
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Biden’s handling of negotiations with Russia over the situation in Ukraine.
Glenn Loury and journalist Heather Mac Donald discuss Glenn’s speech “The Case for Black Patriotism” and Heather’s recent explorations of African American literature.
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Chris Novembrino consider Tom Friedman’s controversial column that argued for a cross-party coalition to oppose Trump.
