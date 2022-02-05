Play entire video
-
Did Jeff Zucker resign over business or pleasure?
.
0:00
-
Bob: “The new Cold War almost became official today”
.
7:24
-
A grand solution to the Ukraine crisis
.
15:47
-
George Soros predicts the downfall of Xi Jinping
.
21:45
-
Is the killing of ISIS’s leader really a big deal?
.
24:15
-
Are we headed toward one metaverse or many?
.
32:52
-
Joe Rogan for president?
.
37:33
-
Mickey: It’s wrongheaded for the left to focus their animosity on the unvaccinated
.
40:30
-
Is Democrats’ commitment to free speech softening?
.
44:53
-
The power plays surrounding Stephen Breyer’s retirement
.
49:59
-
Parrot Room preview: More Spotify, Bob and Mickey risk cancelation over Whoopi Goldberg, more Jeff Zucker, Howard Cosell, QAnon, corporatism and undemocratic institutions, Democrats lose their majority in the Senate, so what if Mark Zuckerberg gets another $200 billion, waiting for Biden’s Sister Souljah moment, the Biden crime plan, the electoral count plan, Mickey gets transgressive about Joe Burrow, the Washington football team gets a new name, the NFL’s resurgence, why can’t carbon cleaners end the climate crisis, and mail-in voter fraud
.
58:13
Recorded:Feb 4
Posted:Feb 5, 2022
The Wright Show | Feb 5, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
