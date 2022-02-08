Recorded:Feb 8
Posted:Feb 8, 2022
The Wright Show | Feb 8, 2022 | Robert Wright & Thomas Friedman
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the former vice president’s chances in the 2024 presidential primaries.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the solidification of a Russia-China alliance going into the Winter Olympics.
The Glenn Show
Economists Glenn Loury and Laurence Kotlikoff discuss the difficulty of assessing the value of an elite education.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss attempts by Neil Young and others to get Spotify to drop Rogan from the platform over accusations that the podcast host is spreading Covid misinformation.
The Wright Show
Economist Arnold Kling explains how his “Fantasy Intellectual Teams” project aimed to identify and elevate anti-tribal public intellectuals.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the strategic value of nominating Kamala Harris to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate the meaning of proposed changes to state and federal voting laws.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and the Quincy Institute’s Anatol Lieven discuss the unseen forces shaping Russia’s policy.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Biden’s handling of negotiations with Russia over the situation in Ukraine.
