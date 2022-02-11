Play entire video
-
Inflation takes a toll on Mickey’s supply closet
.
0:00
-
Reviewing Jeff Zucker’s “contributions” to American democracy
.
4:13
-
Do any Trumpist elites actually want Trump to run for president again?
.
7:33
-
Who constitutes Kamala’s base?
.
13:01
-
What Biden needs to say about Ukraine and NATO
.
18:16
-
How Google is helping people break the law
.
31:18
-
Mickey: Trump taking documents to Mar-A-Lago isn’t a big deal
.
35:24
-
Why aren’t more people getting their Covid booster?
.
38:25
-
Why are Republicans so good at controlling state legislatures?
.
45:10
-
Was the Marjorie Taylor Greene “gazpacho police” comment intentional?
.
48:55
-
Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the NYT
.
51:17
-
Mickey: How can Andrew Yang lament unemployment among men while supporting UBI?
.
55:29
-
If waning Latino support for immigration doesn’t tighten border security, maybe robot dogs will
.
56:57
-
Parrot Room preview: Wokeness, Mickey clarifies what he means by “corporatism,” why Mickey is waging war on meritocracy, affirmative action for different cultures instead of different races, birds aren’t real, Putin’s repulsive joke, Robert Trivers’s groundbreaking paper on sexual selection and a related joke, Joe Rogan and Spotify, war in the Pacific, news on the lab leak theory, decoupling from China, Bob becomes the Tom Friedman whisperer, and Bob learns a harsh lesson about Substack
.
1:02:38
Recorded:Feb 11
Posted:Feb 11, 2022
The Wright Show | Feb 11, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
