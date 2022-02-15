Recorded:Feb 3
Posted:Feb 15, 2022
The Wright Show | Feb 15, 2022 | Robert Wright & Ben Burgis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright makes the case to Mickey Kaus that giving Putin the space to declare victory in Ukraine without invading isn’t Munich-level appeasement.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Spotify’s recent decision to pull episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that feature Rogan uttering a racial slur.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the former vice president’s chances in the 2024 presidential primaries.
The Wright Show
Thomas Friedman argues NATO should close its door to Ukraine if Putin agrees to draw down forces.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the solidification of a Russia-China alliance going into the Winter Olympics.
The Glenn Show
Economists Glenn Loury and Laurence Kotlikoff discuss the difficulty of assessing the value of an elite education.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss attempts by Neil Young and others to get Spotify to drop Rogan from the platform over accusations that the podcast host is spreading Covid misinformation.
The Wright Show
Economist Arnold Kling explains how his “Fantasy Intellectual Teams” project aimed to identify and elevate anti-tribal public intellectuals.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the strategic value of nominating Kamala Harris to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.
