logo

20 February 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and Steven E. Rhoads (The Economist's View of the World)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 21    Posted:Feb 18, 2022
Download:
mp3
The Glenn Show | Feb 18, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Steven E. Rhoads

The Wright Show

Mike Pence loses his resolve

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Pence’s recalibration of his tone about January 6.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Was Hitchens good for the world?

playvideo screenshot

Ben Burgis, author of a new book on Christopher Hitchens, tries to convince Robert Wright of Hitchens’s enduring value as an intellectual.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Helping Putin back down

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright makes the case to Mickey Kaus that giving Putin the space to declare victory in Ukraine without invading isn’t Munich-level appeasement.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Policing Joe Rogan

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Spotify’s recent decision to pull episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that feature Rogan uttering a racial slur.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Mike Pence’s primary prospects

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the former vice president’s chances in the 2024 presidential primaries.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Make Ukraine Neutral Again

playvideo screenshot

Thomas Friedman argues NATO should close its door to Ukraine if Putin agrees to draw down forces.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Is a new cold war already underway?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the solidification of a Russia-China alliance going into the Winter Olympics.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Is college worth the money?

playvideo screenshot

Economists Glenn Loury and Laurence Kotlikoff discuss the difficulty of assessing the value of an elite education.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Are progressives trying to censor Joe Rogan?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss attempts by Neil Young and others to get Spotify to drop Rogan from the platform over accusations that the podcast host is spreading Covid misinformation.

Play entire videoPlay this clip