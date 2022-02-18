Recorded:Jan 21
Posted:Feb 18, 2022
The Glenn Show | Feb 18, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Steven E. Rhoads
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Pence’s recalibration of his tone about January 6.
The Wright Show
Ben Burgis, author of a new book on Christopher Hitchens, tries to convince Robert Wright of Hitchens’s enduring value as an intellectual.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright makes the case to Mickey Kaus that giving Putin the space to declare victory in Ukraine without invading isn’t Munich-level appeasement.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Spotify’s recent decision to pull episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that feature Rogan uttering a racial slur.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the former vice president’s chances in the 2024 presidential primaries.
The Wright Show
Thomas Friedman argues NATO should close its door to Ukraine if Putin agrees to draw down forces.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the solidification of a Russia-China alliance going into the Winter Olympics.
The Glenn Show
Economists Glenn Loury and Laurence Kotlikoff discuss the difficulty of assessing the value of an elite education.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss attempts by Neil Young and others to get Spotify to drop Rogan from the platform over accusations that the podcast host is spreading Covid misinformation.
