Recorded:Feb 20
Posted:Feb 25, 2022
The Glenn Show | Feb 25, 2022 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss their readings of the Russian president’s mental health in light of his pre-invasion speech.
The Wright Show
Russian artist/writer Nikita Petrov and Robert Wright discuss Russian perceptions of NATO expansion.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Pence’s recalibration of his tone about January 6.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and political scientist Steven E. Rhoads discuss unemployment benefits, nuclear power, healthcare, and other areas where economists sometimes take unpopular stands.
The Wright Show
Ben Burgis, author of a new book on Christopher Hitchens, tries to convince Robert Wright of Hitchens’s enduring value as an intellectual.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright makes the case to Mickey Kaus that giving Putin the space to declare victory in Ukraine without invading isn’t Munich-level appeasement.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Spotify’s recent decision to pull episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that feature Rogan uttering a racial slur.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the former vice president’s chances in the 2024 presidential primaries.
The Wright Show
Thomas Friedman argues NATO should close its door to Ukraine if Putin agrees to draw down forces.
