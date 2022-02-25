Play entire video
-
Mickey converts to Bob-ism
.
0:00
-
Reassessing the ‘Is Putin Crazy?’ question post-invasion
.
6:04
-
Were we *too* understanding of Putin?
.
14:07
-
Zelensky—to arm or not to arm?
.
19:55
-
How will Americans grade Biden’s handling of Russia-Ukraine?
.
28:55
-
Did Russiagate make it harder for Biden to negotiate with Putin?
.
34:16
-
The parallels between Russia-Ukraine and the ‘99 Kosovo intervention
.
37:22
-
Biden’s Supreme Court nominee
.
44:37
-
Mickey denounces Trudeau’s “couch potato fascism”
.
48:36
-
Why Bob is queasy about this week’s George Floyd verdicts
.
54:13
-
Parrot Room preview: An Epstein associate bites the dust, Jim Pinkerton’s “Mars, Meta, or Meatspace” trichotomy re: humanity’s future, The New Yorker’s Dean Baquet puff piece, Douthat on the “virtuals” vs “reals” divide, are the convoys coming to America?, Un-cancelling Louis CK, Putin and the psychology of status, Douglas McArthur as role model, The Expanse’s jump-the-shark moment, and was Bob too mean on Twitter?
.
57:32
Recorded:Feb 25
Posted:Feb 25, 2022
The Wright Show | Feb 25, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
