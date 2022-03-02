Recorded:Mar 2
Posted:Mar 2, 2022
The DMZ | Mar 2, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Steven Ward, author of Status and the Challenge of Rising Powers, discuss the psychology of Vladimir Putin.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss their readings of the Russian president’s mental health in light of his pre-invasion speech.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the ways that considerations of identity sometimes trump considerations of scholarly excellence in academia.
The Wright Show
Russian artist/writer Nikita Petrov and Robert Wright discuss Russian perceptions of NATO expansion.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Pence’s recalibration of his tone about January 6.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and political scientist Steven E. Rhoads discuss unemployment benefits, nuclear power, healthcare, and other areas where economists sometimes take unpopular stands.
The Wright Show
Ben Burgis, author of a new book on Christopher Hitchens, tries to convince Robert Wright of Hitchens’s enduring value as an intellectual.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright makes the case to Mickey Kaus that giving Putin the space to declare victory in Ukraine without invading isn’t Munich-level appeasement.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Spotify’s recent decision to pull episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that feature Rogan uttering a racial slur.
