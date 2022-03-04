Play entire video
-
Always be prepared (for nuclear fallout)
.
0:00
-
Is Putin headed for the Baltics?
.
4:39
-
Why is the Western media reporting so little about the Azov Battalion?
.
9:59
-
Mickey: Zelenskyy should give up parts of the Donbas and Crimea
.
14:35
-
Bob: I don’t think Putin will move on to the Baltics
.
20:55
-
Trying to see Ukraine clearly from within the Western media bubble
.
25:47
-
The political difficulties of ceding territory
.
32:55
-
How Russia’s military measures up against the US
.
39:39
-
The US’s decades-long mismanagement of its relationship with Russia
.
46:51
-
Michael McFaul’s really, really bad tweet to the people of Russia
.
56:33
-
Parrot Room preview: the State of the Union, the January 6 Commission alleges they have Trump, the NYT’s “fraudulent” Trayvon Martin video, the latest economic report, big news for Zemmour in France, some Epstein news, the Freedom Convoy keeps on truckin’, trouble for Rick Scott, Bob reports on a biography of Putin, a contrarian take on the OJ Simpson trial, what Bob meant by “natural organic borders,” and an (unrehearsed) harmonica performance of “A Whiter Shade of Pale”
.
1:01:19
Recorded:Mar 4
Posted:Mar 4, 2022
The Wright Show | Mar 4, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
