The Wright Show | Mar 8, 2022 | Robert Wright & Katrina vanden Heuvel
The Wright Show
Robert Wright gives Mickey Kaus his litany of ways the US has mismanaged its relationship with Russia.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the South Side’s crime problems and some of the possible solutions proffered by local academics, politicians, and NGOs.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Mitt Romney’s early recommendation that the US treat Putin as a threat should have been heeded.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Steven Ward, author of Status and the Challenge of Rising Powers, discuss the psychology of Vladimir Putin.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss their readings of the Russian president’s mental health in light of his pre-invasion speech.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the ways that considerations of identity sometimes trump considerations of scholarly excellence in academia.
The Wright Show
Russian artist/writer Nikita Petrov and Robert Wright discuss Russian perceptions of NATO expansion.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Pence’s recalibration of his tone about January 6.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and political scientist Steven E. Rhoads discuss unemployment benefits, nuclear power, healthcare, and other areas where economists sometimes take unpopular stands.
