Recorded:Mar 5
Posted:Mar 11, 2022
- John’s NYT piece, “One Graceless Tweet Doesn’t Warrant Cancellation”
- William Levi Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony
- The New York Times book, How Race Is Lived in America: Pulling Together, Pulling Apart
- John’s NYT piece, “I Can’t Brook the Idea of Banning ‘Negro’”
- John’s NYT piece, “Capitalizing ‘Black’ Isn’t Wrong. But It Isn’t That Helpful, Either.”
- Thomas Chatterton Williams’s book Self-Portrait in Black and White: Family, Fatherhood, and Rethinking Race
- Stanley Crouch’s book, Notes of a Hanging Judge: Essays and Reviews, 1979-1989
The Glenn Show | Mar 11, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Robert Wright
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Putin is acting more irrational than he really is in order to extract concessions in Ukraine.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and the Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel discuss how the ouster of a pro-Russian president affected Putin’s thinking.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright gives Mickey Kaus his litany of ways the US has mismanaged its relationship with Russia.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the South Side’s crime problems and some of the possible solutions proffered by local academics, politicians, and NGOs.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Mitt Romney’s early recommendation that the US treat Putin as a threat should have been heeded.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Steven Ward, author of Status and the Challenge of Rising Powers, discuss the psychology of Vladimir Putin.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss their readings of the Russian president’s mental health in light of his pre-invasion speech.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the ways that considerations of identity sometimes trump considerations of scholarly excellence in academia.
The Wright Show
Russian artist/writer Nikita Petrov and Robert Wright discuss Russian perceptions of NATO expansion.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page