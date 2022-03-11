Play entire video
Would Ukraine actually agree to cede the Donbas to Russia?
Bob: Xi Jinping could end the war
Is Putin using madman theory to his advantage, or is he actually going nuts?
The pros and cons of regime change in Russia
Is Ukraine becoming Syria?
How George W. Bush helped alienate Putin from the West
Russia’s new incentive to sabotage the Iran nuclear deal
America’s curious policy on Ukraine and NATO
Mickey: There’s no necessary link between populism and autocracy
Parrot Room preview: Oren Cass’s revisionist account of Adam Smith, a relatively wholesome sex scandal at the Southern border, Mickey takes issue with “sneering, overconfident” legal scholar Akhil Amar, new evidence concerning Bob Saget’s death, old rumors concerning Natalie Wood’s death, the American trucker convoy flops, Bob plays damning audio from Jake Tapper, the hospital bombing in Mariupol, complaints about Michael McFaul, Putin, a reader’s question about Bob’s OJ Simpson theory, and Facebook and Twitter’s pro-Ukraine/anti-Russia stances
Recorded:Mar 11
Posted:Mar 11, 2022
The Wright Show | Mar 11, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
