Recorded:Mar 15
Posted:Mar 15, 2022
The Wright Show | Mar 15, 2022 | Robert Wright & Eli Lake
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Putin is acting more irrational than he really is in order to extract concessions in Ukraine.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the decision to capitalize or not to capitalize “Black” has become a flashpoint in a debate about the future of race in America.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and the Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel discuss how the ouster of a pro-Russian president affected Putin’s thinking.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright gives Mickey Kaus his litany of ways the US has mismanaged its relationship with Russia.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the South Side’s crime problems and some of the possible solutions proffered by local academics, politicians, and NGOs.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Mitt Romney’s early recommendation that the US treat Putin as a threat should have been heeded.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Steven Ward, author of Status and the Challenge of Rising Powers, discuss the psychology of Vladimir Putin.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss their readings of the Russian president’s mental health in light of his pre-invasion speech.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the ways that considerations of identity sometimes trump considerations of scholarly excellence in academia.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page