Recorded:Feb 22
Posted:Mar 18, 2022
- Glenn’s Intellectual Origins, a series of interviews with Daniel
- Daniel’s podcast, American Prestige
- Daniel’s most recent appearance on Chapo Trap House
- Stephen Wertheim’s book, Tomorrow, the World: The Birth of U.S. World Supremacy
- Paul Chamberlin’s book, The Cold War’s Killing Fields: Rethinking the Long Peace
- Derek Masters and Katharine Way’s book, One World or None: A Report to the Public on the Full Meaning of the Atomic Bomb
- Daniel’s essay, “The End of Mass Politics”
- Walter Lippmann’s book, Public Opinion
- Walter Lippmann’s book, The Phantom Public
- Glenn’s book, The Anatomy of Racial Inequality
- Daniel Markovitz’s book, The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite
- Kenneth Arrow’s book, Social Choice and Individual Values
- Paul Erickson’s, The World the Game Theorists Made
- S.M. Amadae’s book, Rationalizing Capitalist Democracy: The Cold War Origins of Rational Choice Liberalism
- Robert Fogel and Stanley Engerman’s book, Time on the Cross: The Economics of American Slavery
The Glenn Show | Mar 18, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Daniel Bessner
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether China aims to export its model of governance to other countries.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Romney’s 2012 characterization of Russia as America’s “number one geopolitical foe” was prescient or premature.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate the wisdom of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Putin is acting more irrational than he really is in order to extract concessions in Ukraine.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the decision to capitalize or not to capitalize “Black” has become a flashpoint in a debate about the future of race in America.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and the Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel discuss how the ouster of a pro-Russian president affected Putin’s thinking.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright gives Mickey Kaus his litany of ways the US has mismanaged its relationship with Russia.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the South Side’s crime problems and some of the possible solutions proffered by local academics, politicians, and NGOs.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Mitt Romney’s early recommendation that the US treat Putin as a threat should have been heeded.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page