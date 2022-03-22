Recorded:Feb 17
Posted:Mar 22, 2022
The Wright Show | Mar 22, 2022 | Robert Wright & Kishore Mahbubani
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether China aims to export its model of governance to other countries.
The Glenn Show
In a conversation with Glenn Loury, historian Daniel Bessner argues that the US will not send ground troops to Ukraine.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Romney’s 2012 characterization of Russia as America’s “number one geopolitical foe” was prescient or premature.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate the wisdom of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Putin is acting more irrational than he really is in order to extract concessions in Ukraine.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the decision to capitalize or not to capitalize “Black” has become a flashpoint in a debate about the future of race in America.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and the Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel discuss how the ouster of a pro-Russian president affected Putin’s thinking.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright gives Mickey Kaus his litany of ways the US has mismanaged its relationship with Russia.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the South Side’s crime problems and some of the possible solutions proffered by local academics, politicians, and NGOs.
