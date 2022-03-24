Recorded:Mar 23
Posted:Mar 24, 2022
The DMZ | Mar 24, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the propriety of Clarence Thomas’s wife’s back-channel communications with the White House after the 2020 election.
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and journalist Matt Taibbi discuss how Russiagate and other media narratives affect how news gets reported and consumed.
Kishore Mahbubani, author of Has China Won?, discusses the implications of the Russian invasion for China’s future.
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether China aims to export its model of governance to other countries.
In a conversation with Glenn Loury, historian Daniel Bessner argues that the US will not send ground troops to Ukraine.
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Romney’s 2012 characterization of Russia as America’s “number one geopolitical foe” was prescient or premature.
Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate the wisdom of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Putin is acting more irrational than he really is in order to extract concessions in Ukraine.
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the decision to capitalize or not to capitalize “Black” has become a flashpoint in a debate about the future of race in America.
