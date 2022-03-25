Play entire video
-
The righteous indignation of the blue checkmarkless
.
0:00
-
Is Russia preparing the ground for a peace deal?
.
8:33
-
Why didn’t the US try to broker a deal earlier?
.
15:14
-
How much restraint is Putin exercising?
.
27:17
-
What shapes US public opinion on foreign policy?
.
28:38
-
Reasons to think peace may not be near
.
32:34
-
Mickey’s sympathy for Ginni Thomas
.
38:41
-
Bob and Mickey do their best to get each other arrested
.
44:44
-
The alleged tensions between Team Biden and Team Kamala
.
49:35
-
Trump’s dimming presidential prospects
.
57:06
-
Parrot Room preview: Bloggingheads rebranding news, more questions about Bob Saget’s death, midterm trouble for Republicans, more theories about why preschool sucks, the origins of symmetry, Dave Rubin’s children, Zemmour falters in France, Oliver Stone’s Ukraine doc, the dangers of loose talk about chemical weapons, both Glenn Greenwald and Chris Hayes retweet Bob, how the Ukraine war is winning converts for the Blob, more OJ Simpson, and the documentary My Architect
.
1:02:25
Recorded:Mar 25
Posted:Mar 25, 2022
The Wright Show | Mar 25, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
