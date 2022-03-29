Recorded:Mar 29
Posted:Mar 29, 2022
The Wright Show | Mar 29, 2022 | Robert Wright & Nikita Petrov
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider ways to open up the race for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Sam Harris discuss the contradictions of affirmative action and its potential to undermine the achievements it seeks to create.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the propriety of Clarence Thomas’s wife’s back-channel communications with the White House after the 2020 election.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and journalist Matt Taibbi discuss how Russiagate and other media narratives affect how news gets reported and consumed.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the confirmation hearings of Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh and ask whether contentiousness is the new normal.
The Wright Show
Kishore Mahbubani, author of Has China Won?, discusses the implications of the Russian invasion for China’s future.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether China aims to export its model of governance to other countries.
The Glenn Show
In a conversation with Glenn Loury, historian Daniel Bessner argues that the US will not send ground troops to Ukraine.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Romney’s 2012 characterization of Russia as America’s “number one geopolitical foe” was prescient or premature.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page