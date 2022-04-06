Recorded:Apr 6
Posted:Apr 6, 2022
The DMZ | Apr 6, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how a prolonged war could make the Russian leader more desperate and more dangerous. The Glenn Show In a live recording from the Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury, Roland Fryer, Coleman Hughes, and comics Andrew Schulz, Judy Gold, Rick Crom, Shane Gillis, and T.J. discuss how to manage audiences who may take offense to a comedian’s jokes. The Wright Show Joe Cirincione of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright consider the scenarios in which Russia might use nuclear weapons. The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider ways to open up the race for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Sam Harris discuss the contradictions of affirmative action and its potential to undermine the achievements it seeks to create. The Wright Show In conversation with Robert Wright, Russian artist and writer Nikita Petrov presents his hopes (and fears) for the long-term future of Russia. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the propriety of Clarence Thomas’s wife’s back-channel communications with the White House after the 2020 election. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and journalist Matt Taibbi discuss how Russiagate and other media narratives affect how news gets reported and consumed.
The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the confirmation hearings of Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh and ask whether contentiousness is the new normal.
