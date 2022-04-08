logo

9 April 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Apr 8    Posted:Apr 8, 2022
Download:
mp3
The Wright Show | Apr 8, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

Can jokes cause harm?

playvideo screenshot

In a live recording from the Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury, Roland Fryer, Coleman Hughes, and comics Andrew Schulz, Judy Gold, Rick Crom, Shane Gillis, and T.J. discuss how to manage audiences who may take offense to a comedian’s jokes.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The “groomer” slur

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the new right-wing trend of accusing political opponents of aiding and sympathizing with pedophiles.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Could Putin roll the nuclear dice?

playvideo screenshot

Joe Cirincione of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright consider the scenarios in which Russia might use nuclear weapons.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Biden must be stopped

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider ways to open up the race for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Reclaiming Black dignity

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Sam Harris discuss the contradictions of affirmative action and its potential to undermine the achievements it seeks to create.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

What is to be done?

playvideo screenshot

In conversation with Robert Wright, Russian artist and writer Nikita Petrov presents his hopes (and fears) for the long-term future of Russia.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Sympathy for Ginni Thomas

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the propriety of Clarence Thomas’s wife’s back-channel communications with the White House after the 2020 election.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Beyond Russiagate

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and journalist Matt Taibbi discuss how Russiagate and other media narratives affect how news gets reported and consumed.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

A brief history of contentious confirmation hearings

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the confirmation hearings of Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh and ask whether contentiousness is the new normal.

Play entire videoPlay this clip