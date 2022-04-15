logo

17 April 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times)

Play entire video
Recorded:Apr 10    Posted:Apr 15, 2022
Download:
mp3
The Glenn Show | Apr 15, 2022 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter

The Wright Show

What’s Wrong With This Picture

playvideo screenshot

A Mickeyless Bob-and-Mickey Show

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The immune system of civilization

playvideo screenshot

Author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson explains how listening to the “wisdom of the heart” within each of us can help heal the world.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The worst-case Putin scenario

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how a prolonged war could make the Russian leader more desperate and more dangerous.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Can jokes cause harm?

playvideo screenshot

In a live recording from the Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury, Roland Fryer, Coleman Hughes, and comics Andrew Schulz, Judy Gold, Rick Crom, Shane Gillis, and T.J. discuss how to manage audiences who may take offense to a comedian’s jokes.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The “groomer” slur

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the new right-wing trend of accusing political opponents of aiding and sympathizing with pedophiles.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Could Putin roll the nuclear dice?

playvideo screenshot

Joe Cirincione of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright consider the scenarios in which Russia might use nuclear weapons.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Biden must be stopped

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider ways to open up the race for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Reclaiming Black dignity

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Sam Harris discuss the contradictions of affirmative action and its potential to undermine the achievements it seeks to create.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

What is to be done?

playvideo screenshot

In conversation with Robert Wright, Russian artist and writer Nikita Petrov presents his hopes (and fears) for the long-term future of Russia.

Play entire videoPlay this clip