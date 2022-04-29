Play entire video
-
Does Elon Musk know what he’s gotten himself into?
.
0:00
-
Bob: Leaving Twitter is harder than it sounds
.
16:43
-
Bob offers Musk a free idea for monetizing Twitter
.
25:52
-
Is the US backing Putin into a corner?
.
31:04
-
Mickey: Kevin McCarthy’s dumbness is an asset
.
43:02
-
A cynical theory about the origins of Russiagate
.
45:42
-
Does anyone have anything to look forward to?
.
52:48
-
Parrot Room preview: Covid, Jeffrey Goldberg, Mickey is worried about immigration again, false flag accusations against Russia, Bob complains about William Burns’s memoir, Glen Campbell trivia, Tucker Carlson talk, the transition of power at the NYT, another Madison Cawthorn sex scandal, Station Eleven, and Nico
.
1:02:58
Recorded:Apr 29
Posted:Apr 29, 2022
The Wright Show | Apr 29, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
View these comments on a non-video page
