Recorded:Feb 19
Posted:May 3, 2022
The Wright Show | May 3, 2022 | Robert Wright & Bernardo Kastrup
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Twitter’s crucial role in helping writers monetize.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Greg Thomas, co-founder of the Jazz Leadership Project and senior fellow at the Institute for Cultural Evolution, discuss the past and future of black cultural forms.
The DMZ
Bill Scher, Matt K. Lewis, and Robert Wright discuss whether Joe Biden will be able to handle the rigors of a traditional reelection campaign.
The Wright Show
Marlene Laruelle, author of Is Russia Fascist?, argues the war could have been averted.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possible repercussions of the richest man in the world’s ongoing attempt to buy Twitter.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Stephanie Lepp, Executive Producer at the Center for Humane Technology, debate the purpose of Glenn’s social and political criticism.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Ron DeSantis’s hard stances on culture war issues.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright responds to criticism that, in trying to understand Russia’s perspective, he overlooks the perspective of Ukrainians.
