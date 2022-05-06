logo

6 May 2022

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and Briahna Joy Gray (Bad Faith)

Recorded:Apr 15    Posted:May 6, 2022
mp3
The Glenn Show | May 6, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Briahna Joy Gray

The Wright Show

Arming Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the impact of new weapons on the course of the war.

The DMZ

The politics of overturning Roe

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Republicans will accept judicial victory gracefully or take things too far.

The Wright Show

What if the physical isn’t physical?

playvideo screenshot

In conversation with Robert Wright, philosopher Bernardo Kastrup explains how to make sense of the (seemingly) material world under a consciousness-only model of reality.

The Wright Show

Breaking up with Twitter is hard to do

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Twitter’s crucial role in helping writers monetize.

The Glenn Show

The dignities of modernity

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Greg Thomas, co-founder of the Jazz Leadership Project and senior fellow at the Institute for Cultural Evolution, discuss the past and future of black cultural forms.

The DMZ

Can Biden go another round?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher, Matt K. Lewis, and Robert Wright discuss whether Joe Biden will be able to handle the rigors of a traditional reelection campaign.

The Wright Show

What US elites get wrong about Russia-Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Marlene Laruelle, author of Is Russia Fascist?, argues the war could have been averted.

The Wright Show

Can anyone stop Elon Musk?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possible repercussions of the richest man in the world’s ongoing attempt to buy Twitter.

The Glenn Show

Conflict and social criticism

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Stephanie Lepp, Executive Producer at the Center for Humane Technology, debate the purpose of Glenn’s social and political criticism.

