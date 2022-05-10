Recorded:May 4
Posted:May 10, 2022
The Wright Show | May 10, 2022 | Robert Wright & Susan Thornton
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the impact of new weapons on the course of the war.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Briahna Joy Gray discuss the reasons behind the Democratic Party’s resistance to progressivism and left populism.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Republicans will accept judicial victory gracefully or take things too far.
The Wright Show
In conversation with Robert Wright, philosopher Bernardo Kastrup explains how to make sense of the (seemingly) material world under a consciousness-only model of reality.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Twitter’s crucial role in helping writers monetize.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Greg Thomas, co-founder of the Jazz Leadership Project and senior fellow at the Institute for Cultural Evolution, discuss the past and future of black cultural forms.
The DMZ
Bill Scher, Matt K. Lewis, and Robert Wright discuss whether Joe Biden will be able to handle the rigors of a traditional reelection campaign.
The Wright Show
Marlene Laruelle, author of Is Russia Fascist?, argues the war could have been averted.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possible repercussions of the richest man in the world’s ongoing attempt to buy Twitter.
