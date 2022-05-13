Play entire video
-
The baby formula conundrum
.
0:00
-
Mickey: Chuck Schumer has put Dems in a bad position for the midterms
.
7:37
-
Is the Ukraine military aid bill excessive?
.
14:01
-
How neoconish think tanks influence Western coverage of Ukraine
.
20:54
-
Mickey asks: Would a new cold war be so bad? Bob answers.
.
29:44
-
Kathy Barnette’s surprising surge in the Pennsylvania GOP senate primary
.
31:34
-
If a Trumpist Trump hasn’t endorsed wins a race, is it a win for Trump?
.
38:08
-
Is Tesla’s stock price threatening Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase?
.
45:29
-
Musk backpedals on his free speech position
.
52:29
-
Video of Israeli soldiers beating mourners at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh goes viral
.
1:00:32
-
Mickey: It’s much more plausible that the Roe v. Wade opinion leaker was a left-winger
.
1:03:56
-
Parrot Room preview: Steve Schmidt’s meltdown, Dinesh D’Souza is at it again, the creepy views of a Disinformation Governance Board member, IQ differences in a pair of South Korean twins, J.D. Vance, the child tax credit, Station Eleven, the etymology of “black hole” and its connection to Bob, drinking spinal fluid for brain rejuvenation, Tucker Carlson, and the shifting Latino vote
.
1:05:58
Recorded:May 13
Posted:May 13, 2022
The Wright Show | May 13, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether the ends now justify the means in American politics.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Barack Obama is responsible for Democrats losing ground in states like Nebraska.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and former US diplomat Susan Thornton discuss the optics.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the impact of new weapons on the course of the war.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Briahna Joy Gray discuss the reasons behind the Democratic Party’s resistance to progressivism and left populism.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Republicans will accept judicial victory gracefully or take things too far.
The Wright Show
In conversation with Robert Wright, philosopher Bernardo Kastrup explains how to make sense of the (seemingly) material world under a consciousness-only model of reality.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Twitter’s crucial role in helping writers monetize.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Greg Thomas, co-founder of the Jazz Leadership Project and senior fellow at the Institute for Cultural Evolution, discuss the past and future of black cultural forms.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page