Recorded:Sep 11
Posted:May 20, 2022
The Glenn Show | May 20, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Daniel Kaufman
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s promotion of replacement theory and that theory’s role in the recent mass shooting in Buffalo.
The DMZ
Matt K. Lewis explains to Bill Scher why, out of all of the fringe members of the GOP, leadership pulled their support from Madison Cawthorn.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Ian Bremmer discuss a theme in Bremmer’s new book The Power of Crisis.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how Kathy Barnette’s surging poll numbers are complicating the Pennsylvania GOP senate primary.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether the ends now justify the means in American politics.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Barack Obama is responsible for Democrats losing ground in states like Nebraska.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and former US diplomat Susan Thornton discuss the optics.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the impact of new weapons on the course of the war.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Briahna Joy Gray discuss the reasons behind the Democratic Party’s resistance to progressivism and left populism.
