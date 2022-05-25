Recorded:May 25
Posted:May 25, 2022
The DMZ | May 25, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and historian Suzanne Schneider, author of The Apocalypse and the End of History, discuss how the West can counter authoritarians at home and abroad.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s promotion of replacement theory and that theory’s role in the recent mass shooting in Buffalo.
The Glenn Show
In this 2015 conversation, Glenn Loury and Daniel Kaufman discuss the replication crisis in psychology and its consequences for the social sciences more broadly.
The DMZ
Matt K. Lewis explains to Bill Scher why, out of all of the fringe members of the GOP, leadership pulled their support from Madison Cawthorn.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Ian Bremmer discuss a theme in Bremmer’s new book The Power of Crisis.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how Kathy Barnette’s surging poll numbers are complicating the Pennsylvania GOP senate primary.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether the ends now justify the means in American politics.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Barack Obama is responsible for Democrats losing ground in states like Nebraska.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and former US diplomat Susan Thornton discuss the optics.
