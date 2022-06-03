Play entire video
-
Mickey’s ingenious—and not at all far-fetched—solution to the Kamala problem
.
0:00
-
Failures to unravel the Gordian knot of gun control
.
2:58
-
Has Biden’s approval hit rock-bottom? Mickey hopes not
.
15:33
-
The most plausible path to a ceasefire in Ukraine
.
24:26
-
The Hillary Clinton-Cold War II connection
.
37:15
-
Hillary lawyer Michael Sussmann acquitted
.
41:37
-
Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted
.
45:54
-
Inflation and Omicron: good news, bad news for Biden?
.
49:26
-
Parrot Room preview: Depp-Heard verdict, the Ben Wittes defense of Michael Sussmann, what’s up with Tucker Carlson’s son?, Sheryl Sandberg’s political ambitions, prospective chief of staff replacement’s Harvey Weinstein problem, Ann Coulter starts a Substack, Freddie deBoer gets Ben Smith’d, making heads or tails of rising non-binary rates, Ukraine War spin, Dead End, Undone, Severance
.
55:06
Recorded:Jun 3
Posted:Jun 3, 2022
The Wright Show | Jun 3, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
