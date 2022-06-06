Recorded:Jun 2
Posted:Jun 6, 2022
The Wright Show | Jun 6, 2022 | Robert Wright & Joshua Landis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss developments in Ukraine that could lead to peace.
The Glenn Show
In his acceptance speech for the 2022 Bradley Prize, Glenn Loury argues that true equality for Black Americans can only result from taking up “the burdens of our freedom.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and author Jonathan Haidt discuss whether America needs a unified culture to survive.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the delay between setbacks for Ukraine and Western reporting on those setbacks.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter attempt to push past the inflammatory rhetoric to discuss the substantive issues behind the immigration debate.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether George P. Bush’s loss in the Texas attorney general race marks the end of a very long era in American politics.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and historian Suzanne Schneider, author of The Apocalypse and the End of History, discuss how the West can counter authoritarians at home and abroad.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s promotion of replacement theory and that theory’s role in the recent mass shooting in Buffalo.
The Glenn Show
In this 2015 conversation, Glenn Loury and Daniel Kaufman discuss the replication crisis in psychology and its consequences for the social sciences more broadly.
