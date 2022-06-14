Recorded:Jun 14
The Wright Show | Jun 14, 2022 | Robert Wright & Nikita Petrov
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the merits of the US’s use of sanctions.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the possible fragmentation of a political coalition of “people of color” in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether Democrats’ anti-Trump midterm strategy will win over voters angry about inflation, gas prices, and quality of life issues.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Syria expert Joshua Landis discuss whether US policy is helping to turn Ukraine into a devastating frozen conflict.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss developments in Ukraine that could lead to peace.
The Glenn Show
In his acceptance speech for the 2022 Bradley Prize, Glenn Loury argues that true equality for Black Americans can only result from taking up “the burdens of our freedom.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and author Jonathan Haidt discuss whether America needs a unified culture to survive.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the delay between setbacks for Ukraine and Western reporting on those setbacks.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter attempt to push past the inflammatory rhetoric to discuss the substantive issues behind the immigration debate.
